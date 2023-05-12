PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — Former Ponchatoula star quarterback, TJ Finley, announced on social media Friday he is transferring to Texas State.

Finley entered the transfer portal for the second time in his career earlier this month after spending the last two seasons at Auburn. As a graduate transfer, Finley is immediately eligible to play.

While with the Tigers, Finley played 13 games in two years. He tallied 1,258 yards passing with 7 touchdowns and 5 interceptions during that span.

After starting the first 3 games of Auburn’s 2022 season, Finley was replaced by quarterback Robby Ashford ahead of the Tigers week 4 matchup with Missouri.

Auburn saw a 6-7 finish in 2021 under Brian Harsin and a 5-7 finish last year under head coach Hugh Freeze.

Finley started his college career at LSU. He announced in May of 2021 that he was leaving the Tigers of Baton Rouge for the Tigers of Auburn.

The move came after a revolving door at quarterback in 2020 that saw Finley play in 5 games as a freshman at LSU with 941 yards passing, 6 total touchdowns, and 5 interceptions.