Titans wrap up deal with 2nd-round pick Kristian Fulton

STARKVILLE, MS – OCTOBER 19: Kristian Fulton #1 of the LSU Tigers celebrates after intercepting a pass during a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Starkville, Mississippi. The Tigers defeated the Bulldogs 36-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans now have only their first-round draft pick left unsigned after agreeing to terms with cornerback Kristian Fulton.

The Titans announced the deal with their second-round selection Monday night.

The No. 61 pick overall, Fulton started two seasons at LSU and helped the Tigers win a national title last season.

He defended 14 passes, second on the team.

He finished his career with 65 tackles, 25 passes defensed and two interceptions.

That leaves only offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, the No. 29 pick overall, left unsigned out of Tennessee’s six-man draft class.