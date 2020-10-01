Titans rookie, Former LSU Tiger Kristian Fulton placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

On Thursday, the NFL announced the Week 4 Steelers-Titans game would be rescheduled to later this season due to additional positive cases of COVID-19.

According to the Titans, former Archbishop Rummel Raider and LSU Tiger Kristian Fulton became the fifth player to be added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Titans add fifth player to Reserve/COVID-19 List



Details 📰 » https://t.co/vdKymq0LUK — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 1, 2020

Earlier in the week, the Titans added outside linebacker Kamalei Correa, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley, and tight end Tommy Hudson to the list.

The new reserve list was created for players who have either tested positive for COVID-19, or who have been quarantined after coming in close contact with an infected individual.