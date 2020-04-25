Titans draft Rummel alum, Kristian Fulton, in 2nd Round of NFL Draft

STARKVILLE, MS – OCTOBER 19: Kristian Fulton #1 of the LSU Tigers celebrates after intercepting a pass during a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Starkville, Mississippi. The Tigers defeated the Bulldogs 36-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans have selected cornerback Kristian Fulton of LSU at No. 61 overall in the second round of the NFL draft.

Fulton sat out the 2017 season and served about 18 months of an NCAA suspension for tampering with a drug-test by allegedly substituting someone else’s urine sample for his own.

He started every game as LSU won the national championship, breaking up a team-high 14 passes.

The Titans turned their attention to defense after drafting offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson at No. 29 overall.