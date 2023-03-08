NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson will be out for at least two more weeks, the team announced on Wednesday.
Williamson was recently re-evaluated for a strain to his right hamstring. Medical imaging revealed that Williamson’s hamstring continues to heal. His next examination will take place in approximately two weeks.
The regular season ends a month from Thursday in Minnesota.
The Pelicans have 17 games to play in the 2022-2023 regular season.
