NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Pelicans announced Thursday, Aug. 17, its 2023-24 regular season schedule presented by SeatGeek.

The Pelicans will open the regular season on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, Oct. 25, and then will return to New Orleans for their home opener against the New York Knicks on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Smoothie King Center.

The Pelicans will be featured on national television 12 times during the 2023-24 campaign. ESPN is scheduled to broadcast four Pelicans games – at Oklahoma City (Nov. 1), at Golden State (Jan. 10), at LA Clippers (Feb. 7), and vs. Miami (Feb. 23). TNT will broadcast two Pelicans contests – vs. Memphis (Dec. 19) and at Sacramento (Apr. 11). NBA TV will televise six Pelicans games – vs. New York (Oct. 28), vs. Golden State (Oct. 30), at L.A. Lakers (Feb. 9), at Miami (Mar. 22), vs. Milwaukee (Mar. 28), and vs. Boston (Mar. 30).

Nineteen of the Pelicans’ 40 scheduled home games at the Smoothie King Center will be played on Friday (9), Saturday (6), or Sunday (4).

All home games are scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m., with the exception of two nationally televised games which will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. (Dec. 19 vs. Memphis) and 9:00 p.m. (Feb. 23 vs. Miami); one Saturday contest at 4:00 p.m. (Mar. 30 vs. Boston); five Saturday night games at 6:00 p.m. (Oct. 28 vs. New York; Nov. 4 vs. Atlanta; Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota; Dec. 23 vs. Houston; Mar. 16 vs. Portland); three Sunday contests tipping off at 6:00 p.m. (Nov. 12 vs. Dallas; Dec. 31 vs. L.A. Lakers; Feb. 25 vs. Chicago); and the Sunday regular season finale scheduled for 2:30 p.m. (Apr. 14 vs. L.A. Lakers).

New Orleans has two six-game homestands, their largest of the season. The first stretch is from Nov. 12-22 when the team hosts Dallas (twice), Denver, Minnesota, and Sacramento (twice). The second comes Mar. 26-Apr. 5, when the Pelicans host Oklahoma City, Milwaukee, Boston, Phoenix, Orlando, and San Antonio. The Pelicans’ longest road trip stretches from Jan. 7-15 when the team travels to play Sacramento, Golden State, Denver, and Dallas (twice).

The Pelicans are scheduled to play Western Conference opponents four times each (2 home, 2 away), with the exception of Denver (1 home, 2 away), Golden State (1 home, 2 away), L.A. Lakers (2 home, 1 away), Oklahoma City (2 home, 1 away), Phoenix (2 home, 1 away), and Portland (1 home, 2 away). New Orleans is scheduled to play Eastern Conference opponents two times each (1 home, 1 away).

Due to the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament, each team currently has 80 scheduled contests. Each of the 22 teams that do not advance to the Quarterfinals of the In-Season Tournament will be assigned two regular-season games (one home game and one away game) that will be played on Wednesday, Dec. 6 and Friday, Dec. 8. A formulaic approach will determine the matchups for these 22 games using the Group Play standings in each conference (fifth through 15th).

Two of the 22 games will be scheduled cross-conference because there will be an odd number of teams in each conference that do not advance to the Quarterfinals. These cross-conference games will be scheduled between bottom-finishing teams in Group Play subject to travel constraints, and no team will play more than one of its two games cross-conference. The other 20 games will be scheduled within conference featuring teams that are otherwise scheduled to play each other three times over the course of the season wherever possible.

The losing teams in the Quarterfinals in each conference will play each other in a regular-season game on Dec. 8.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts