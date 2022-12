Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz says in the next three to four weeks, he will sit down and discuss improvements needed for the Tulane football program, with the “powers that be.”

Fritz made the comments Wednesday after practice. Tulane hosts Central Florida Saturday in the American Athletic Championship game. The winner likely earns a berth in the Cotton Bowl.

