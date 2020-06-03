Tim Floyd named a member of Greater New Orleans Sports HOF 2020 class

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Allstate Sugar Bowl announced Wednesday that former UNO Head Basketball Coach, Tim Floyd, has been selected to the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame 2020 class.

Floyd coached at UNO from 1988-94, accumulating over 120 wins, four regular-season conference championships, two NCAA Tournament and three NIT bids.

Floyd’s best season at UNO was the 1992-93 season, when the Privateers finished 26-4 overall, 18-0 in conference play and were ranked as high as No. 13 in the AP Poll.

They would finish out the season at No. 17. in the AP Poll after a regular season conference title and a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Floyd would leave UNO following the 1993-94 season to coach at Iowa State, The Chicago Bulls, The New Orleans Hornets, Southern California, and then at Texas El-Paso.

He retired in 2017.

Tim Floyd joins former Tulane Head Basketball Coach, Perry Clark, as a member of the 2020 class.

The remaining 3 members will be announced in the coming days.