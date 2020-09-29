Tim Duncan Promoted to UNO VP of Athletics & Recreation

NEW ORLEANS – University of New Orleans President Dr. John Nicklow announced the promotion of Tim Duncan to Vice President of Athletics & Recreation effective immediately.



“I’m very proud of the progress and impact Tim has made on our campus and our community,” said Nicklow. “This change in title better reflects his responsibilities and areas in which he is creating positive change and momentum.”



Named Director of Athletics in April 2019 and officially joining the Privateers in June, Duncan immediately put together a plan to brand New Orleans Athletics as #NOLAsTeam.



“I want to thank Dr. Nicklow for the new title,” said Duncan. “This change is reflective of the wonderful team of administrators, coaches, and student-athletes whom I work alongside and serve every day.”



Midway through his first season on the Lakefront, he took over campus recreation, and immediately planned for innovative ways to promote intramurals and additions to recreation.



“I am fortunate to have recently added campus recreation and intramural sports to my responsibilities,” said Duncan. “We are excited about the synergy we can create by having both Athletics and Recreation aligned under one umbrella. Future opportunities include eSports as an intramural and club sport under Recreation and as a varsity sport within the Athletics portfolio.



A rising national figure within intercollegiate athletics, Duncan is a board member of the newly created Black AD Alliance and serves on the NCAA Men’s Basketball Competition Committee, and the Southland Conference Diversity and Inclusion Committee. He has also been a coveted speaker and panelist throughout his time on the Lakefront having presented on topics like athletic leadership, career advancement, and building an inclusive culture. His public release of an encounter with police in Massachusetts began an honest dialogue about race on campus and led to the creation of Privateers 4 Equality.



Other accomplishments Duncan’s short tenure include:

Creating national attention with his initiative, #100Meetings100Days, conversing with a diverse group of Greater New Orleans leaders and former Privateers;

Renovating the Human Performance Center Weight Room, the Golf Putting Room, and creating a new floor design for Lakefront Arena.

Improving the game day experience with the addition of an in-arena emcee and DJ at all men’s and women’s basketball games.

Expanding the reach of Privateer Nation by providing free streaming for volleyball, baseball and men’s and women’s basketball.

Inking a deal with 106.1 FM NASH ICON to bring Privateer basketball and baseball back to the radio after a seven-year absence.

Developing Inside #NOLAsTeam in a partnership with Cox Sports TV and Ochsner, which highlights the stories and personalities of Privateer Athletics.

