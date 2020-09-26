Tigers trail State, 17-14 at half

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 07: A detail as the LSU Tigers celebrate after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 37-10 to win the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The LSU offense has struggled badly, and the secondary is struggling without star cornerback Derek Stingley.

The Tigers trail Mississippi State at the half, 17-14. Stingley missed the game after being hospitalized with an undisclosed illness.

LSU’s two touchdowns have come on a 14 yard interception return by Jabril Cox, and a 2 yard touchdown pass from Myles Brennan to freshman tight end Erik Gilbert.

State took a 17-1 lead on a 43 yard TD pass from KJ Costello to Osirus Mitchell.

State has outgained LSU 303 to 146 yards. LSU has only 27 yards rushing.