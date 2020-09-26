Tigers trail State, 17-14 at half

The LSU offense has struggled badly, and the secondary is struggling without star cornerback Derek Stingley.
The Tigers trail Mississippi State at the half, 17-14. Stingley missed the game after being hospitalized with an undisclosed illness.
LSU’s two touchdowns have come on a 14 yard interception return by Jabril Cox, and a 2 yard touchdown pass from Myles Brennan to freshman tight end Erik Gilbert.
State took a 17-1 lead on a 43 yard TD pass from KJ Costello to Osirus Mitchell.
State has outgained LSU 303 to 146 yards. LSU has only 27 yards rushing.