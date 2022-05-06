TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Centerfielder Dylan Crews lined the go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning Friday night, and the LSU bullpen blanked Alabama over the final four innings as the Tigers posted a 6-5 win over the Crimson Tide at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

LSU, which has won eight of its last 10 games, improved to 31-14 overall and 13-9 in the SEC. The Tigers also boosted their record to 7-3 this season in one-run games.

Alabama dropped to 25-21 overall and 9-13 in conference play.

The teams will resume the series at 7:30 p.m. CT Saturday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on the SEC Network.

(Courtesy LSU Sports Information Department)