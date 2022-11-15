LSU and the Allstate Sugar Bowl are in talks to potentially open the season with another kickoff classic in 2028.

Sugar Bowl Chief Executive Officer Jeff Hundley revealed Tuesday, that he has met with LSU officials to talk about hosting another game in New Orleans.

Hundley made his comments at the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club at the Cannery.

LSU and Florida State opened the 2022 season September 4th at the Superdome. Florida State won 24-23. The teams are scheduled to open the 2023 season in Orlando, Florida.

Hundley said the payout for the teams combined was more the $10 million.

He said those numbers only work for the teams and the Sugar Bowl is “every seat” in the Superdome is sold.