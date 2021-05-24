Tigers start SEC tournament play vs Georgia, Marceaux back 100 percent

Tuesday afternoon in Hoover, Alabama 9th seeded LSU takes on 8th seeded Georgia in the SEC tournament. The first day of the event is single elimination. So, LSU has to win to keep alive a chance for a record 13th tournament title.

Landon Marceaux, with a 2.04 earned run average, will start for LSU against the Dogs. Marceaux had IV fluids after pitching only four innings in last Thursday night’s game at Texas A&M.

Marceaux said he’s 100 percent.

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri said he never lost faith in his club after a 1-8 start in SEC play. LSU has five of its last seven SEC series, and three in a row.

First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 pm.