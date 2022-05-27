HOOVER, Ala. — Freshman left-fielder Josh Pearson was 5-for-5 with a homer and three RBI Thursday night to lead LSU to an 11-6 win over Kentucky in the Tigers’ opening game of the SEC Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

LSU improved to 38-18 on the year, while Kentucky dropped to 31-25.

Pearson on Thursday night became the first LSU player to record five hits in an SEC Tournament game. He collected three singles, one double and a two-run homer to pace the Tigers’ 13-hit output.

The fourth-seeded Tigers will face No. 1 Tennessee Friday night in the final game of a four-game day. The LSU-Tennessee game has an approximate start time of 8 p.m. CT.

The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised by the SEC Network.

(Courtesy LSU Sports Information Department)