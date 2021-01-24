Tigers come up short in battle with No. 4 South Carolina, 69-65

LSU head coach Nikki Fargas calls to her players during an NCAA basketball game against UCF on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

BATON ROUGE, La.—It was a defensive battle in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Sunday afternoon, but the LSU women’s basketball team came up short against the No. 4 South Carolina Gamecock, 69-65.

The Tigers are now 6-7 on the season and 4-3 in the SEC, while the Gamecocks improve their overall record to 12-1 and 7-0 in the SEC.

Early on in the game, both teams struggled offensively, but the defensive effort on both sides was equally impressive. The score at the end of the first half was 25-23 in LSU’s favor after senior Karli Seay collected a steal and an easy layup on the other end as the clock hit zero.

The tandem of senior Khayla Pointer and sophomore Tiara Young had a strong outing in the backcourt. Pointer finished with 18 points, five rebounds and three assists. Young had 16 points, six rebounds and an assist.

Senior Awa Trasi got into the paint, where she thrives and collected nine points and four rebounds.

The Tigers will hit the road to take on Georgia Thursday inside Stegeman Coliseum. The matchup will be streamed on the SEC Network Plus at 6 P.M. CT. As always you can listen to the Voice of the Tigers, Patrick Wright, broadcasting on 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.

{Press release courtesy of LSU Athletics}