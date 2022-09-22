LSU football was given one year probation, and fined $5,000 for alleged recruiting violations committed by former offensive line coach James Cregg.

Cregg was fired in 2021. Cregg was also given a three year show cause penalty.

The violations are considered Level II.

The ruling by the NCAA could aid LSU in defending a lawsuit by Cregg, alleging breach of contract.

LSU football will still be bowl eligible and will not lose football scholarships.

Early Thursday afternoon, LSU issued the following statement:

“Today’s decision of the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions involving a former LSU assistant football coach concludes a 21-month cooperative process between the University and the NCAA. Throughout this process, the University has worked in concert with the enforcement staff to determine the truth and to self-impose sanctions. We are grateful to the Committee and the enforcement staff for their work and for accepting our self-imposed penalties, and we are pleased to be able to move forward as an institution and as a football program. LSU continues to work through the IARP process regarding other allegations of rule violations.”