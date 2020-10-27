Tiger running backs catching stride after dominating South Carolina

BATON ROUGE, La – Running backs John Emery and Tyrion Davis-Price both put up career numbers through LSU’s first four games. Emery’s 105 rushing yards against Vanderbilt was his first career 100-yard game as a Tiger, and Davis-Price’s 22 rushes against South Carolina were a personal best. Both players also scored on Saturday, and the veteran players were impressed their performance.

“We have some really talented backs, and that’s been evident throughout the season this year. They really made some impressive plays, and it was really encouraging this last week,” senior center Liam Shanahan said.

“I see a lot of young guys that are hard runners. We been facing them all through practice. They were able to show that on Saturday of what they were capable of doing,” senior linebacker Jabril Cox said.

The sophomore tandem combined for 223 rushing yards against South Carolina with Davis-Price as the main ball carrier, but regardless of who gets the lion’s share of the carries, the running backs want to see each other succeed.

“We’re real competitive with each other, friendly competition, just making each other better. Compete, compete, compete. That’s all we talking about through practice. At the end of the day, we all want to see each other make it to the next level,” Davis-Price said.

Click the video for more on the story.