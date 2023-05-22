Watch Ed Daniels’ story on Holy Cross head football coach Scott Wattigny in the WGNO Media Player above.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Holy Cross was competitive in several football games last season. The Tigers lost to Rummel and Brother Martin by 7, Jesuit by 4, and De La Salle by six in a game they led 22-0 at halftime.

“It is a challenge…all you have to do is take a look at our scores from last year, and we were in way more games that we didn’t finish on the other end of it. I think the biggest challenge is teaching young men how to finish.”

Wattigny has talent, including wide receivers Kobe Young and Cross Johnson and quarterback Cole Canatella. Kobe Young is being recruited by everyone, Wattigny told WGNO, and is regarded as one of the nation’s top receivers as he heads into his senior season.

