Tierney to be announced as new Shaw football coach Tuesday

Archbishop Shaw is bringing back legendary football coach Hank Tierney.

Tierney, according to sources, will be announced at a press conference Tuesday at the school at 1 pm.

Tierney coached the Eagles to 4 state finals, and the class 4A championship in 1987.

In 2021, he led Ponchatoula to the 5A championship game.

Tierney won his 300th game in the class 5A semifinals, defeating Acadiana. Shaw has moved down, and will compete in class 4A in the 2022 football season.

Tierney was dismissed by Shaw in 2001, after the school self reported what it said were allegations of violations.

Tierney went on to successful stints at West Jefferson and Ponchatoula.