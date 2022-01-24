Tierney hires Baiamonte to coach Shaw offensive line

Former Archbishop Shaw assistant Mike Baiamonte, will return to the school to serve as offensive line coach for newly named head coach Hank Tierney, according to a source familiar with the hire Monday.

Baiamonte, on the current football staff at Holy Cross, was an assistant for Tierney at Shaw from 1997 to 2002. He also coached with Tierney at West Jefferson and at Ponchatoula.

At Ponchatoula, Tierney was an assistant for Baiamonte. At Ponchatoula, Baiamonte inherited an 0-10 team, and won 21 games, losing 18. He led the Green Wave to a pair of appearances in the 5A playoffs. He resigned to pursue a post in school administration.

Tierney is expected to assemble an all-star staff at Archbishop Shaw. And, Monday was a step in that direction.