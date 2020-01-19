Ticked off: Gentry holds 41 second press conference after three point loss to Clippers

The Pelicans ran into one of the best teams in the West Saturday, and the Los Angeles Clippers escaped with a 133-130 win over New Orleans.
The game did feature another controversial call. With 5:52 to play, Clipper Montrezl Harrell reached over Derrick Favors and scored a tip-in basket. Favors was then called for a foul. The Pelicans challenged the call, and were denied. New Orleans was charged a time out.
That call, and a controversial call in the final second of a win Thursday night vs Utah had Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry tight lipped after the game.
Lonzo Ball sparked New Orleans with a triple double, 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists.
Kahwi Leonard led the Clippers, 30-13, with 39 points. Lou Williams came off the bench to score 32, including 14 in the fourth quarter.
The Pelicans were hurt by 21 turnovers.