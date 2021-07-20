Thursday’s Southland Conference Football Media Day to Air Live on ESPN+

FRISCO, Texas – The 2021 season will unofficially kick off Thursday with the Southland Conference Football Media Day Presented by Levy Recognition and Ready® at the Hilton Houston Post Oak by the Galleria. Press conferences and student-athlete interviews will air live on ESPN+ beginning at 10 a.m. CT

The show will be hosted by Southland announcers Randy McIlvoy and Madi Morris.

The day will open with comments from Commissioner Tom Burnett, followed by 25-minute interviews with each school’s head coach and two student-athletes.

Coverage of each Southland team’s press conference is available via WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app. Archived video of each team’s press conference and select quotes from each attendee will be made available after the conclusion of Media Day.

In addition to the press conferences, coaches and student-athletes will participate in the Southland Social Media Suite where they will produce content that can be seen across the league’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

2021 Football Media Day Lineup |Thursday, July 22 (All times Central)

10:00-10:25 a.m. – Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett

10:30-10:55 a.m. – Southeastern Louisiana Head Coach Frank Scelfo, QB Cole Kelley and DB Ferlando Jordan

11:00-11:25 a.m. – Northwestern State Head Coach Brad Laird, WR Gavin Landry and S PJ Herrington

11:30-11:55 a.m. – Nicholls Head Coach Tim Rebowe, OL PJ Burkhalter and OL Jair Joseph

12:00-12:25 p.m. – McNeese Head Coach Frank Wilson, QB Cody Orgeron and DE Isaiah Chambers

12:30-12:55 p.m. – UIW Head Coach Eric Morris, QB Cameron Ward and DB Elliot Davison

1:00-1:25 p.m. – Houston Baptist Head Coach Vic Shealy, RB Dreshawn Minnieweather and DB Coi Miller

{Courtesy: release from the Southland Conference}