NEW ORLEANS — Of the six names on the New Orleans Saints Thursday injury report, three were full participants at practice and three did not practice.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (knee), offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest), and tight end Jimmy Graham (rest) were all back at practice Thursday.

Rookie running back Kendre Miller (hamstring) did not practice for the second straight day along with safety, J.T. Gray (shoulder) and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (groin).

Tennessee listed eight names on their initial injury report, with five players limited at practice Thursday. the remaining three were full participants.

Below is the full Thursday injury report:

The New Orleans Saints play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at noon at the Caesars Superdome.

The Saints open regular season play a three-point favorite at home against what is expected to once again be one of the top rushing attacks in the NFL headlined by Derek Henry and rookie Tyjae Spears.