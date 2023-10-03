NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Three hundred and eighty-five state high school principals, or their school representative, convened in Baton Rouge Tuesday and more than 2/3’s voted to keep the playoff system, enacted last season, in place.

The principals did so by approving the definition of a select school. Most private and traditional public schools voted for, several charters voted against.

Here’s a report from WGNO Sports.

The vote was 259 yes, 126 no.

