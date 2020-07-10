Three Tulane Swimmers Earn CSCAA Scholar All-America Honors

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University was recognized this week by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America for its impressive work in the classroom, as three Green Wave student-athletes received Scholar All-America honors.

Senior Olivia Johnson and freshman Lilly Byrne were both named to the team, while junior Kate McDonald was selected honorable mention.

“I’m so proud of Olivia, Lilly and Kate,” head coach Leah Stancil said. “All three of these young ladies truly committed themselves to excellence both in the classroom and in the pool. Each of these individuals played a key role in laying the foundation for our team’s future success.”

To be eligible for the team, student-athletes needed to achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and were invited to compete at their respective national championship.

In April, Johnson and Byrne were named to the CSCAA Division I All-America team after both qualified for the 2020 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships that were set to be held on the campus of the University of Georgia before being canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier this month, Tulane was one of 461 swimming and diving programs to be recognized by the CSCAA as a Scholar All-America team.

{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}