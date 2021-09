JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Three New Orleans Saints players were upgrade to full participants at Thursday’s practice at AT&T Stadium, according to the teams injury report.

They are defensive backs C.J. Garnder-Johnson, P.J. Williams and linebacker Pete Werner.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Pete Werner and P.J. Williams all upgraded to full participants Thursday #Saints https://t.co/06R2wzpHvY — Jori Parys (@JoriParys) September 23, 2021

Center Erik McCoy did not practice for a second straight day.

Marshon Lattimore (hand), Calvin Throckmorten (knee), and Payton Turner (elbow) were limited.

The Saints travel to Foxborough to face the New England Patriots on Sunday at noon.