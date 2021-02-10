Three Privateers Make Southland Baseball Preseason All-Conference Team

FRISCO, Texas – Three Privateers have landed on the Southland Conference Preseason All-Conference Second Team. The announcement came from the conference office on Wednesday.



Three seniors in Luther Woullard, Salo Iza, and Chris Turpin account for the Privateers representation on the all-conference team.



INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Woullard was off to a hot start when the 2020 season got shut down. He led the team with a .381 batting average and had a .474 on-base percentage. Woullard drove in 14 runs in 16 games played. In his first year on the Lakefront (2019), Woullard led the team in RBI.



Iza won the first Gold Glove in program history in 2019 and followed up with a strong start to his ’20 campaign. The senior second baseman hit .306 in 62 at-bats and a team leading 16 runs scored. He also had 13 RBI and four steals in five attempts.



Turpin logged 85.1 innings in his debut season with the Privateers in 2019 and earned a Southland Pitcher of the Week award. In 2020, Turpin was tabbed as the Friday night starter and went 1-1 with a 2.66 ERA. He recorded 24 strikeouts in 23.2 innings pitched.



FROM COACH DEAN

“It just shows the dedication to our program and university. They care about their careers, future and education. On a different note, I’m glad to see these guys finally get rewarded.”



“Preseason awards are great and they’re an indicator of what you’ve done in the past but we want those guys to have those same honors in the postseason because it’ll show that we’ve had a good year.”



“Those guys have been with us for a few years. It shows they’ve worked. Turpin is a local kid who has worked really hard. Salo is a gold glover and continues to climb the ladder. Luther came in and has really bought into this system and has really blossomed as well. He can be a big time difference maker that I think a lot of people are overlooking.”



The season starts on Feb. 19 with the Andre Dawson Classic when the Privateers host Alabama State.

First Team

Name School Pos. Class Hometown Ryan Flores* UIW 1B Sr. Corpus Christi, Texas Nate Fisbeck* McNeese 2B Sr. The Woodlands, Texas Beau Orlando* Central Arkansas 3B Sr. Houston, Texas Reid Bourque* McNeese SS Jr. Moss Bluff, La. Gavin Johnson* Sam Houston C R-Sr. San Antonio, Texas Clayton Rasbeary* McNeese DH Sr. Rockwall, Texas Brandon Bena* Houston Baptist OF Sr. Omaha, Neb. Colton Cowser* Sam Houston OF So. Cypress, Texas Jack Rogers* Sam Houston OF Jr. Spring, Texas Will Dion* McNeese SP So. Sulphur, La. John Gaddis* Texas A&M-Corpus Christi SP Jr. Corpus Christi, Texas Trey Shaffer Southeastern Louisiana SP Jr. Biloxi, Miss. Conner Williams* Central Arkansas RP Sr. Conway, Ark. Itchy Burts* Texas A&M-Corpus Christi U Sr. League City, Texas

Second Team

Name School Pos. Class Hometown Preston Faulkner* Southeastern Louisiana 1B Jr. Denham Springs, La. Salo Iza New Orleans 2B Sr. Key Biscayne, Fla. Anthony Quirion* Lamar 3B Sr. Dixville, Quebec, Canada Grant Smith UIW SS So. Albuquerque, N.M. Marshall Skinner Northwestern State C Sr. Cypress, Texas Lee Thomas* UIW DH Gr. Katy, Texas Payton Harden McNeese OF R-So. Atascocita, Texas Tyler Smith* Northwestern State OF Sr. Franklinton, La. Luther Woullard New Orleans OF Sr. D’Iberville, Miss. Dominic Robinson Sam Houston SP Sr. Tomball, Texas Chris Turpin New Orleans SP Sr. Belle Chasse, La. Will Warren Southeastern Louisiana SP Jr. Brandon, Miss. Jeremy Rodriguez* Stephen F. Austin RP Sr. Cypress, Texas Jake Dickerson* McNeese U Sr. Beaumont, Texas

* – Member of 2019 All-Southland Conference teams

{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}