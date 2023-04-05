BATON ROUGE (WGNO) – The LSU community is still riding high after the women’s basketball team won their very first national championship over the weekend.

On Wednesday night, fans showed the team exactly how proud they are during a celebratory parade on campus.

Members of the team rode in convertibles as they waved to fans, threw beads, and even signed autographs.

“It felt like I’ve never seen them before,” LSU fan Kasen Williams said. His mother said, “Tell them about your signatures, baby!” Kasen responded, “I only missed two or three [autographs].”

University alumni say it was imperative they come to the parade, so the women know exactly how much the community appreciates their hard work and determination.

“I think it’s important for the whole community to show the kids that we support them and recognize this huge accomplishment, getting to the national title game and winning it after only in the second year of a new coach,” LSU fan Brad Moreau said. “It’s a big improvement.”

Some say they knew this season was going to be something special when Head Coach Kim Mulkey took the job. This is her 4th national championship and her first for LSU.

“It’s a big deal. I mean, winning national titles in any sport is a big deal. Football, we’ve won some of those, but for the ladies to do it for the girls’ basketball program, it’s a big deal,” Moreau said. “We’ve got a big-time coach in Kim Mulkey.”

Some of the women’s youngest fans say their win in inspiring.

“It encourages me to follow my dreams and never give up in life,” LSU fan Jayden Martin said.

Festivities concluded at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center where fans heard from Mulkey, team favorites and others.

