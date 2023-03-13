The Saints Falcons rivalry is heating up, even more.

Monday, Atlanta agreed to terms with two Saints free agents, linebacker Kaden Elliss and defensive tackle David Onyemata.

Elliss gets $11 million guaranteed on a three year deal. Onyemata gets $24.5 million guaranteed. Both are re-united with Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen, now the defensive coordinator for Atlanta.

That according to the NFL network.

Elliss had a breakout year, recording 7 quarterback sacks in 11 starts in 2022.

Minnesota also agreed on a one year with Saints defensive Marcus Davenport. And, the Panthers agreed on a three year deal with Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle.