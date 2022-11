Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is headed to injured reserve and likely will not play the rest of this season.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen made the announcement after practice Thursday. Allen said Thomas’ dislocated toe, did not respond to rest and rehab.

Surgery will be required.

Thomas missed all of 2021, with an ankle injury.

In 2019, Michael Thomas set an NFL record for receptions in a season with 149.

