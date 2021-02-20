Thomas scores 27 as hot-shooting LSU scorches Auburn 104-80

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Cameron Thomas, the reigning Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, scored 27 points, his 15th 20-point game of the season, and LSU pasted Auburn 104-80.

Thomas was 7-of-16 shooting with three 3-pointers and made 10 of 11 free throws to lead five LSU players in double-figure scoring.

Trendon Watford scored 18 with 11 rebounds, Darius Days scored 17, Javonte Smart 16 with six assists and Josh LeBlanc scored 12 with 10 boards.

Sharife Cooper led Auburn with 26 points but was dinged for six turnovers, four in the first half.

Allen Flanigan scored 13 points with five assists for Auburn while JT Thor scored 10 with four blocked shots.