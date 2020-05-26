Thomas Morstead talks about new book: The Middle School Rules of Thomas Morstead

NEW ORLEANS, La. – New Orleans Saints All-Pro Punter, Thomas Morstead, is using his story as chance to inspire area youth.

Morstead shared his story with the author, Sean Jensen, and the two collaborated on a new book , The Middle School Rules of Thomas Morstead (BroadStreet Publishing).

The book highlights the many lessons Morstead learned from his time as a child in Pearland, Texas to a high school student-athlete.

In a Zoom presser Tuesday, Thomas Morstead recounts times growing up that he endured both physical and verbal bullying.

He hopes that his story will inspire kids of all ages to make the right decisions and to be humble and kind.

The Middle School Rules of Thomas Morstead is available for pre-order now and will be available on June 2.