NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 16: Wide receiver Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 16, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

New Orleans, La – On Friday, the Saints released their final injury report ahead of their Sunday Night matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

WR Michael Thomas and LB Chase Hansen are ruled OUT for the game.

It will be the second straight week Thomas has missed with an ankle injury.

Quick đź‘€ at the #Saints Friday injury report for Sunday Night vs #Packers

– WR Michael Thomas (ankle) and LB Chase Hansen (hip) ruled OUT pic.twitter.com/2ro11Ou174 — Jori Parys (@JoriParys) September 25, 2020

Marcus Davenport, Trey Hendrickson, Ty Montgomery and David Onyemata are listed as questionable.

The Saints play the Packers at 7:20 p.m. at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday Night.