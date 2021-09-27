Ed-itorial: This Saints team is a throwback to a Mora-era squad from the ’90s

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)-- On September 20, 2021, we reported that a lawsuit had been filed against Cedar Creek School in Ruston by a former student and his parents. That lawsuit was filed on May 13, 2021, listing allegations of bullying and sexual assault. Now, 8 juveniles have been summoned to court after the Ruston Police Department concluded their investigation and turned it over to the District Attorney's office.

A statement released to us from the First Assistant District Attorney, Laurie Whitten James, says, "The Office of District Attorney can confirm the receipt of the investigative reports from Ruston Police Department. Because the parties involved are juveniles, the applicable law does not allow any further comment."