This close: Oklahoma holds off Green Wave rally, defeats Tulane 40-35

NORMAN, Okla. (WGNO) — Down 37-14 at halftime, Tulane didn’t quit, and almost pulled off a huge upset in Norman, Oklahoma against the second ranked Sooners. Oklahoma won 40-35. But, Tulane won a ton of respect.

So proud of y’all. No matter the circumstances y’all came out to play. @CoachWEFritz there’s no consolation prizes in football for a good showing but keep the fellas hungry and we’ll see a lot of We’d this year. https://t.co/hC4w2KSzbG — Matt Forte (@MattForte22) September 4, 2021

Made the city proud! Nothing but respect for the student athletes and staff 👏👏👏 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 4, 2021

Quarterback Michael Pratt, who fumbled three times in the first half and had his helmet knocked off in a nasty collision, threw three TD passes and ran for another as the Tulane closed to within five points of Oklahoma late in the game.

Pratt was 27 of 44 passing, for 296 yards. He also ran for a score.

In the fourth quarter, Pratt threw two TD passes, including a five yard throw to tight end Will Wallace with 2:18 to play.

Tulane then recovered the onside kick. But, on fourth and 13 at the Tulane 44, Pratt was stopped a yard short of a first down on a scramble. Oklahoma, a 31 point favorite, then ran out the clock.

The game was scheduled for Yulman Stadium on the Tulane campus, but was moved in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Head coach Willie Fritz was asked about the ground his squad has made up since losing in Norman, Oklahoma four years ago, 56-14.

“That wasn’t an 8th grade team we were playing against,” said Fritz. “They are very talented. But, we have more good football players than we had back then.”

Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson reflected on a crazy week that saw the team evacuate to Birmingham, Alabama ahead of Hurricane Ida.

“We were playing for something far bigger than ourselves,” said Anderson. Anderson led Tulane with 8 total tackles, 1.5 for loss.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was 30 of 39 passing for 304 yards and a touchdown. But, he also threw two interceptions.

Tulane and Oklahoma each had 24 first downs. Oklahoma had 430 yards, Tulane 396.