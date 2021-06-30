Third Time’s the Charm | New Iberia native Morgann Leleux is an Olympian

NEW IBERIA, La. — Catholic High New Iberia alum and former Ragin’ Cajun track and field All-American Morgann Leleux is now an Olympian.

She cleared 4.70 meters (15 feet five inches) a new outdoor personal best, earning the silver medal at the trials and securing a spot on Team USA.

“I was freaking out a little bit before my third attempt at 4.70,” Leleux said. “I was looking at my dad and he was like ‘Morgan you need to get it together. You’re going to make this jump. You have to make this jump.'”

“This is our day,” Shane Leleux said. “We have no other choice. We just have to go execute. I looked at her and I said ‘today’s the day.’ And she said ‘yep dad, I got this.'”

Third Olympic trials. Third attempt at 4.70. And she clears it.

“No way,” Leleux said. “NO way is this real. Is this real life? All I could do was point to the sky because I really believe that I put it in God’s hands and He took control.”

“I still don’t know if it’s really set in,” Shane says. “We really did do this. 18 years worth of work. It’s the hardest team in the world to make.”

So the third time really is the charm for Leleux.

A five-time LHSAA state champion.

An All-American in college.

Now, an Olympian.

“The third time is definitely a charm,” Leleux says. “I kept saying it before, but it’s really cool now to say it. I don’t know. Lucky number three! I guess that’s my new lucky number. But I’m super happy to have broken that number and gotten second.”

Her second place finish earned her a silver medal and an American flag after qualifying to represent the US on the world’s biggest stage sports has to offer.

“The medal was amazing, but that American flag in my hand was the vision I kept in mind through my last four years, five years now,” Leleux said.

This Friday, Leleux’s hometown New Iberia is holding a parade to show support for their Olympian.

“The love and support I’m getting from my hometown, I’m blown away,” Leleux said. “I’m humbled. I’m honored. Speechless. I’m so excited to represent New Iberia my hometown on a big stage like the Olympics.”