Third time’s the charm as St. Charles Catholic overcomes Lafayette Christian for the Division III state title

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — St. Charles Catholic’s Kyle Cannon recovered a fumble in the Lafayette Christian endzone with 2:26 to play as the Comets won their first state football championship since 2011, defeating the Knights 32-27 in the Division III championship game at Yulman Stadium.

The Knights snapped the ball over Sam Taylor’s head. He then fumbled and Cannon pounced on the football.

Lafayette Christian, down 26-14, rallied with a pair of scores. In the third quarter, quarterback JuJuan Johnson threw a 3-yard TD pass to Devin DeLay to cut St. Charles’ lead to 26-20.

The Knights took the lead on a 21-yard TD pass from Johnson to Cowinn Helaire.

St. Charles Catholic won the game on special teams. The Comets blocked two punts, and a point after touchdown.

St. Charles’s Kyle Cannon was his team’s Most Outstanding Player. He had 9 solo tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception, 3 tackles for loss, and the game-winning fumble recovery.

Johnson was Lafayette Christian’s Most Outstanding Player. He rushed 22 times for 175 yards. Johnson completed 10 of 26 passes for only 93 yards, but three touchdowns.

He also threw 2 interceptions.