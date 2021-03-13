Third time’s a charm: St.Aug takes down Scotlandville in the Division I Championship

LAKE CHARLES, La. — The St. Augustine Purple Knights take down the top-seeded Scotlandville Hornets, 47-44 in the Boy’s Basketball Division I Championship game Saturday night at Burton Coliseum.

Nasir Degruy led the Purple Knights with 13 points. Degruy was named Most Outstanding Player. Chris Landers scored 10 points and pulled down 21 rebounds for St. Augustine.

Zaheem Jackson led Scotlandville with 14 points.

The Knights defensive pressure from their 8-man rotation tired out the Hornets who only played their 5 starters for the entire 32 minutes. The pressure generated results in the second half where St. Aug outscored Scotlandville 13-6 in the 3rd quarter and 11-10 in the 4th.

They held the Hornets to just 39% shooting on the night.

