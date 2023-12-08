NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former Tulane co-defensive coordinator Jon Sumrall, the current head coach at Troy, will be the Green Wave’s new football coach.

Sumrall could be formally announced at a news conference Monday morning.

Sumrall was at Tulane from 2012 to 2014. He was 23-4 the last two seasons at Troy. He coached Troy to back to back Sun Belt Conference championships.

The Trojans will play Duke in the Birmingham Bowl December 23rd on ABC and WGNO.

