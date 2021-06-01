Thibodeaux resigns as Nicholls Baseball head coach

THIBODAUX, La. — Less than two weeks removed from the conclusion of the 2021 campaign, Nicholls State University head baseball coach Seth Thibodeaux submitted his resignation as the Red & Gray skipper, per an official announcement from the Nicholls Athletics Department on Tuesday afternoon.



“I have witnessed firsthand the dedication Seth Thibodeaux has to this program and this university and I wish him all the best as we work to move forward,” Nicholls Director of Athletics Jonathan Terrell said. “Coach Thibodeaux committed to the success of this program across years of hard work and sacrifice, whether that was on the diamond, in the classroom or throughout the community, and I have nothing but respect for him as we turn the page on this chapter of Nicholls Baseball.”



The Colonels wrapped up the 11th season under Thibodeaux earlier this May, closing out the 2021 campaign with a 21-34 overall record along with a 16-24 mark in conference play. On the final Southland leaderboard, Nicholls placed 12th out of 13 programs and missed out on the postseason for the second consecutive year.



Thibodeaux concludes his tenure as the Colonels head coach with a 287-290 overall mark while compiling a 149-165 record in Southland competition. Notably, the long-time head coach revitalized the program behind back-to-back 30-plus win seasons in 2014 & 2015 — a first for Nicholls since the 1992-93 campaigns — as the Red & Gray pitching staffs consistently ranked as one of the nation’s elite for ERA. Additionally, the upstart Colonels squad of the 2014 season, who just a year prior only managed single-digit wins in league play, propelled Thibodeaux to Southland Coach of the Year as Nicholls finished with a school-best 21-9 mark in SLC competition.



During Thibodeaux’s 11-year tenure, the Colonels advanced to the Southland Conference Tournament on four occasions, securing the second and third overall seeds in 2014 & 2015, respectively. Further, the program has produced four All-Southland first-team selections and along with six MLB draftees, not to mention two Southland Pitchers of the Year (Taylor Byrd, 2014; Justin Sinibaldi, 2015), a Relief Pitcher of the Year (Stuart Holmes, 2015) and a Newcomer of the Year (Kyle Reese, 2015).



Nicholls will immediately begin a national search for a new head coach.

STAY SOCIAL

For more information on Colonels Baseball, follow the team on Twitter (@Nicholls_BSB), Instagram (@geauxcolonels) and like their Facebook page (Nicholls Athletics).

{Courtesy: geauxcolonels.com}