Thibodaux QB Luke Alleman vying for 2021 Elite 11 nod

Luke Alleman is coming off of a stellar junior campaign at Thibodaux.

Alleman threw for 3,000 yards and at least 30 touchdown passes, earning first-team all-district honors.

“The game really slowed down a lot for me,” Alleman said. “Starting as a sophomore it was a little faster than I would like and came at me a little faster. Going into the summer I watched a lot of film and huddle and got better prepared.”

This offseason Alleman is preparing for both his senior year and future, after receiving an invitation to participate in the Elite 11 regionals. The pandemic forced the competition to go to a digital combine format, where the top quarterbacks from across the nation film and submit their workouts.

Alleman said, “I think it’s a big opportunity just to showcase my talents because right now coaches can’t come down and recruit us and do those types of things. So getting on camera and getting some throws in and sending it out, they can look at us and see we’re getting better throughout this coronavirus.”

