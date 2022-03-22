KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WGNO) — They were the best team in the nation, and proved it again in the national championship game.

Loyola defeated Talladega 71-56 to win the NAIA national championship Tuesday night in Kansas City. It was the second national championship for the school in any sport, and first since the school re-started athletics in the 1991-1992 school year.

Loyola won its first hoops title in 1945.

Myles Burns had 17 points, 17 rebounds, and 4 steals for the Wolfpack, 37-1, and winners of 21 consecutive games.

Zach Wrightsil had 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 steals.

Loyola led 36-21 at the half.

Talladega closed to within 5 points, 50-45, before the Wolfpack pulled away.

Burns said the win was “surreal” following the game. “It’s not easy to beat a team four times and we did that,” he continued.

Wrightsil, who spoke with WGNO prior to the game, shared Burns’ joy.

“We did this as a team, as a family, as a group of brothers,” said the Southern States Athletic Conference Player of the Year. “We are never going to forget this moment, ever.”