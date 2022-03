2022 SELECT BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES, DIVISION I-V, WILL BE PLAYED ON THE CAMPUS OF SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA UNIVERSITY, MAY 13-14.

The schedule for the Select Baseball Championships to be played at Pat Kenelly Diamond on Alumni Field in Hammond, LA are as follows:

FRIDAY MAY 13th

Division V Finals 2pm

Division II Finals 7pm

SATURDAY MAY 14th

Division IV Finals 11am

Division III Finals 3pm

Division I Finals 7pm

SUNDAY MAY 15th

Rain make up- Games begin at 1pm