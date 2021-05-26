There’s a Will, and for UNO no way through in the opening round of Southland Tournament

UNO head coach Blake Dean knew his team would be up against it in the first round of the Southland Conference tournament.

McNeese’s Will Dion, the league’s pitcher of the year, tossed 7 innings of one hit, 7 strikeout baseball as the Cowboys run-ruled the Privateers 12-0 in eight innings Wednesday in Hammond.

McNeese scored 3 in the first, 3 in the 6th, and 3 in the 8th. The Cowboys outhit UNO 13-2.

Dean said his team was never able to get traction in the game.

McNeese rightfielder Clayton Rasbeary hit two of the Cowboys’ three home runs.

UNO plays Thursday at Noon in an elimination game.