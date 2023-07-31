JOHNSTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA – The New Orleans Boosters opened tournament play with an 8-3 win over Philadelphia in the opening round of the 2023 All-American Amateur Baseball Association (AAABA) National Tournament.



Casey Artigues reached on a single in the second inning, advanced on a groundout by Cameron Senior, and scored on a single by Jake Kaufmann. In the third, Philadelphia’s Aiden Robbins homered to tie the game 1-1. Preston Scott led off with a single in the fifth and advanced on a single by Cade Pregeant. Giovanni Licciardi was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Scott scored on a single by Jhonnatan Ferrebus to give the Boosters a 2-1 lead. In the sixth, Tyler Cook reached on a walk, advanced on a single by Jake Kaufmann, and Preston Scott reached on an infield error that plated Cook. Cade Pregeant singled to plate Kaufmann and a two run double by Ferrebus increased the Booster lead to 7-1.



Philadelphia added two runs in the seventh on another solo homerun by Aiden Robbins and back-to-back singles. Walker Bazile walked to lead off the New Orleans eighth, stole second, advanced on a wild pitch, and scored on a single by Casey Artigues to close the Boosters’ 8-3 opening round win.



Luke Barbier (1-0) picked up the win on the mound, pitching six complete and holding Philadelphia to one earned run while striking out six. Michael Hotard closed the final three innings in relief.



New Orleans will continue pool play Tuesday, facing Cleveland at 10:00 am EST at Forest Hills before facing Johnstown-Martella’s at noon EST Wednesday. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the quarterfinals Thursday. Games will be live streamed on facebook.com/neworleansboosters and updates on Twitter @nolaboosters.



The New Orleans franchise is defending its 2022 AAABA Title, the franchise’s third straight AAABA crown and eighteenth overall title. This summer marks the 77th anniversary of New Orleans’ first AAABA tournament appearance in 1946.

