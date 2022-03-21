KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WGNO) — Loyola’s 36th win of the season has the Wolfpack in the NAIA championship game.

The Wolfpack, No. 1 seed in the tournament, defeated Arizona Christian 82-70 in the semifinals Monday evening in Kansas City.

Loyola is seeking its first basketball national championship since 1945.

Zach Wrightsil scored 20 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and handed out six assists. Loyola led by 11 at the half, and by 23 in the second half.

Myles Burns scored 16 points, had 9 rebounds, and four steals.

Jalen Galloway scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds off the Loyola bench.

Loyola, 36-1, plays Tuesday night in the NAIA championship game against the winner of Talladega, Alabama and St Thomas More, Kentucky.

Loyola has defeated Talladega three times this season, including once in overtime.