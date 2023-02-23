HAMMOND, La. — The Willow School Lions defeat the Bossier Bearcats, 4-1 to claim the Division III state championship Thursday night at Strawberry Stadium.

The Lions came out of the gates in attack mode, with Liam McDermott scoring on a corner kick in the opening minutes.

In the 14th minute, Sebastian Salm would provide Willow some cushion by banking in a free kick from 45 yards out, giving the Lions the 2-0 lead in the first half.

Bossier would respond with a goal in the 27th minute to cut the Lions’ lead to 1 but that would be their only goal of the afternoon.

Willow would go into the half with a 3-1 lead courtesy of an Alexander Lupin goal in the 33rd minute.

The night’s final goal would come in the 60th minute from the game’s Most Outstanding Player, Tenchi Otten-Rashad, that sealed the Lions’ state championship win.

The Willow School pieced together an impressive game, scoring 4 goals against a Bossier team that allowed only 14 on the year. This marks the Lions’ first state title since 2021.