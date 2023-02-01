VACHERIE, La. — Seven St. James Wildcats were celebrated in the school auditorium this morning after signing their national letters of intent to play football on the collegiate level.

Here are the 2023 signees:

Wide receiver Khai Prean signed with the LSU Tigers.

Prean finished his senior season with over 1,000 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns.

He talks about LSU’s plan for his football future when he arrives in Baton Rouge:

Running back Kaden Williams signed with Austin Peay State University.

Williams totaled over 2,000 all-purpose yards and accounted for 40 rushing touchdowns his senior season. He was an All-State, All-Metro, and All-District selection.

Williams flew under the radar but found a home with the Governors:

Linebacker Braye Therence signed with Grambling, reuniting Therence with former St. James head football coach Robert Valdez.

Valdez is currently the Tigers’ offensive line coach.

NG/OG Jace Philip signed with the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns.

CB/WR Cyler Christmas signed with Coffeyville Community College.

Defensive back Jadan Aubert signed with Jones College in Mississippi.

Defensive lineman Deshawn Jenkins signed with the College of the Sequoias.