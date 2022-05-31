Now that Tulane legend Jake Gautreau has told his alma mater he was not interested, the search for a new baseball coach for the Green Wave seems to have several options.

Interim head coach Jay Uhlman is expected to interview for the job. Pitching coach Daniel Latham, a 2019 inductee into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame could interview as well.

Uhlman is seen by many as a viable option. He recruited a crop of talented young players. Uhlman would be a popular choice amongst the current roster, who played hard for him at last week’s American Athletic Conference tournament.

After an 8-1 loss to Cincinnati, the Green Wave responded with wins over South Florida and Cincinnati. Tulane was eliminated by eventual top 8 national seed East Carolina.

“Jay Uhlman is a very good coach,” said a source. “He coaches every pitch.”

The source added.

“If you hire him, you have a very good chance of holding on to many of your good young players, who are looking for an answer, quickly.”

Another name we are hearing that Tulane has reached out to is Southern Mississippi pitching coach Christian Ostrander.

As of the games of May 23rd, the Golden Eagles were the runaway winner in Conference USA in team earned run average. The team ERA at Southern Miss was 1.10 better than second place Louisiana Tech.

Southern Miss carries a team earned run average of 3.16, second in the nation behind the University of Tennessee.

A source said Ostrander is one of the best pitching coaches in the country. “His pitchers improve their velocity, and location. Ostrander’s guys get better.”

Southern Miss will be tested this weekend in Hattiesburg Regional by the region’s second seed.

LSU’s team batting average is a hefty .289, second only to Tennessee in the Southeastern Conference.