The Quarterback Lab: Breaking down Mac Jones ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft

NEW ORLEANS — Garret Chachere, founder of the Quarterback Lab, joins WGNO’s NFL Draft special to break down Alabama Quarterback Mac Jones and the things that make him an interesting prospect in the 2021 field.

Chachere has know Mac Jones for a few years now and has seen first-hand the Quarterback’s development from hopeful starter at Alabama to potential top-5 pick in the NFL.

Jones has been projected to go as early as No. 3 overall to the San Francisco 49ers and as late as No. 15 to the New England Patriots.

Both organizations, as well as New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton, were spotted at Mac Jones’ Pro Day in March.

Jones threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns in Alabama’s undefeated National Championship run in the 2020-21 season.

Chachere is also working with Ochsner to help area youth and aspiring athletes learn the “art and science” of the game of football.

The Ochsner Football Academy will debut this spring and summer. For those of you interested, you can contact Chachere at Garret.Chachere@Ochsner. org or by phone (504) 258- 9269.

You can also learn more about the Ochsner Football Academy and other youth programs at Ochsner Performance Training.